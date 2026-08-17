NICDP projects need faster execution as Centre pushes investor-ready industrial ecosystems

The Union government has pushed for faster implementation of industrial corridor projects, prioritising land allotment, investment, and production start-up, as it works to convert industrial infrastructure into operational manufacturing hubs.

At the third meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government reviewed the progress of projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) and discussed priorities for the next phase of industrial corridor development.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal stressed the need for investor-ready industrial ecosystems, with plug-and-play infrastructure, factories, worker housing and supporting economic and social infrastructure to enable companies to begin operations faster.

Also Read | PSB Confluence to focus on youth, deposits

Sitharaman said the focus should now shift from project approvals to the timely completion of infrastructure, the allotment of industrial land, the mobilisation of investment, and the commencement of production. States were urged to address bottlenecks related to land, connectivity, utilities, statutory clearances and the powers of project special purpose vehicles.

She also stressed that the next pipeline of industrial land and infrastructure should be prepared before the existing inventory is exhausted, pointing to growing investor demand for industrial sites.

“Industrial corridors are an important pillar” of the government’s strategy to expand manufacturing, improve logistics competitiveness and create globally competitive industrial ecosystems, Sitharaman said, according to the PIB release.

She also called for greater convergence among freight infrastructure, industrial development, railways, and expressways—or ‘FIRE corridors’—and stressed the need for integrated planning through PM GatiShakti.

The meeting comes as the NICDP expands to 20 approved projects across 13 states and seven industrial corridors. Four industrial smart cities—Dholera, Shendra-Bidkin, Greater Noida and Vikram Udyogpuri—have entered the production stage.

BHAVYA's early response According to the government, 469 plots covering about 5,348 acres have so far been allotted, representing an estimated investment potential of around ₹2.21 trillion and employment potential of approximately 1.29 lakh people. As many as 134 units are already in production, while another 95 units are under construction.

Goyal said BHAVYA and future industrial developments should be aligned with PM GatiShakti and follow an integrated area-development approach. He also called for focused investor outreach and stronger marketing of industrial nodes, including leveraging opportunities created by India's free trade agreements and exploring country- and sector-specific industrial enclaves.

The government is also seeking to make industrial parks more responsive to investors' specific requirements. Goyal emphasised matching investor requirements with suitable locations and creating ready-to-use industrial ecosystems that can shorten the time between investment decisions and the start of production.

The Apex Authority also reviewed the rollout of the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA), which aims to develop 100 investment-ready, plug-and-play industrial parks nationwide.

The first round of the scheme has received 87 applications from states against up to 20 projects proposed for approval, indicating strong interest in the programme.

The appraisal of BHAVYA proposals will consider the availability of ready land, credible industrial demand, connectivity, assured utilities, realistic project phasing and the ability to attract investors at an early stage.

The government said BHAVYA will draw on the experience of industrial corridor projects, while ensuring that infrastructure in and around industrial areas is planned as an integral part of industrial development under PM GatiShakti.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of social infrastructure around industrial centres. Sitharaman said worker housing, healthcare, skilling, public transport and other social amenities should form an integral part of industrial development.

Power to project SPVs Niti Aayog vice-chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri called for greater priority to empowering project SPVs with adequate planning, development and municipal powers. Such delegation, he said, would enable SPVs to take timely decisions and reduce dependence on multiple state agencies.