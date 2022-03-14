Nickel price surge puts Chinese manufacturers in a bind

Prices of nickel, a key ingredient used in stainless steel and electric-vehicle batteries, went through the roof last week following an epic short squeeze that centered around China’s biggest nickel and steel producer. At one point last Tuesday, prices for the three-month nickel contract reached $100,000 a metric ton, leading the LME to suspend trading and cancel trades that took place that day. That put the contracts’s last closing price at $48,078 a metric ton last Monday, nearly double its level from the prior week. The exchange has yet to say when nickel trading will resume.