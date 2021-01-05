OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Manufacturing >Nithia Capital, CarVal Investors complete acquisition of two Uttam Group firms
Uttam Value Steel and Uttam Galva Metallics owe banks ₹3,200 crore and ₹2,200 crore, respectively. Photo: Bloomberg
Nithia Capital, CarVal Investors complete acquisition of two Uttam Group firms

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 02:49 PM IST Written By Anulekha Ray

  • Nithia Capital is a UK-based alternative investment manager that specializes in transforming underperforming acquired facilities into financially healthy business

Nithia Capital, a UK-based alternative investment manager that specializes in transforming under-performing acquired facilities into financially healthy business, and CarVal Investors, a global alternative investment manager focused on distressed and credit-intensive assets, announced on Tuesday that they have completed the acquisition of Uttam Galva Metallics Limited (UGML) and Uttam Value Steel Limited (UVSL) for a total consideration of 2,000 crore. The purchase is done through Wardha Steel Holdings Pte Ltd, Nithia Capital's Singapore-based joint venture holding company.

In May, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the sale of Uttam Value Steel Ltd and Uttam Galva Metallics to a joint consortium of CarVal Investors and Nithia Capital Resources Advisors for 2,300 crore, reported Mint.

