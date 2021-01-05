Nithia Capital, CarVal Investors complete acquisition of two Uttam Group firms

Nithia Capital, CarVal Investors complete acquisition of two Uttam Group firms1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 02:49 PM IST
- Nithia Capital is a UK-based alternative investment manager that specializes in transforming underperforming acquired facilities into financially healthy business
Nithia Capital, a UK-based alternative investment manager that specializes in transforming under-performing acquired facilities into financially healthy business, and CarVal Investors, a global alternative investment manager focused on distressed and credit-intensive assets, announced on Tuesday that they have completed the acquisition of Uttam Galva Metallics Limited (UGML) and Uttam Value Steel Limited (UVSL) for a total consideration of ₹2,000 crore. The purchase is done through Wardha Steel Holdings Pte Ltd, Nithia Capital's Singapore-based joint venture holding company.
In May, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the sale of Uttam Value Steel Ltd and Uttam Galva Metallics to a joint consortium of CarVal Investors and Nithia Capital Resources Advisors for ₹2,300 crore, reported Mint.
PM Modi says work is on to set up 16,000 km of new gas pipeline network1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
Kapil Sharma heading to Netflix for his digital debut1 min read . 11:24 AM IST
BSNL’s move to exclude foreign vendors in 4G rollout a boost for local suppliers3 min read . 09:01 AM IST
2021 may be a bumpy ride for medium and heavy vehicles2 min read . 08:53 AM IST
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.