Nithia Capital, CarVal Investors complete acquisition of two Uttam Group firms

Nithia Capital, a UK-based alternative investment manager that specializes in transforming under-performing acquired facilities into financially healthy business, and CarVal Investors, a global alternative investment manager focused on distressed and credit-intensive assets, announced on Tuesday that they have completed the acquisition of Uttam Galva Metallics Limited (UGML) and Uttam Value Steel Limited (UVSL) for a total consideration of ₹2,000 crore. The purchase is done through Wardha Steel Holdings Pte Ltd, Nithia Capital's Singapore-based joint venture holding company.
In May, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the sale of Uttam Value Steel Ltd and Uttam Galva Metallics to a joint consortium of CarVal Investors and Nithia Capital Resources Advisors for ₹2,300 crore, reported Mint.
