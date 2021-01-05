Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Manufacturing >Nithia Capital, CarVal Investors complete acquisition of two Uttam Group firms
Uttam Value Steel and Uttam Galva Metallics owe banks ₹3,200 crore and ₹2,200 crore, respectively. Photo: Bloomberg

Nithia Capital, CarVal Investors complete acquisition of two Uttam Group firms

1 min read . 02:49 PM IST Written By Anulekha Ray

  • Nithia Capital is a UK-based alternative investment manager that specializes in transforming underperforming acquired facilities into financially healthy business

Nithia Capital, a UK-based alternative investment manager that specializes in transforming under-performing acquired facilities into financially healthy business, and CarVal Investors, a global alternative investment manager focused on distressed and credit-intensive assets, announced on Tuesday that they have completed the acquisition of Uttam Galva Metallics Limited (UGML) and Uttam Value Steel Limited (UVSL) for a total consideration of 2,000 crore. The purchase is done through Wardha Steel Holdings Pte Ltd, Nithia Capital's Singapore-based joint venture holding company.

Nithia Capital, a UK-based alternative investment manager that specializes in transforming under-performing acquired facilities into financially healthy business, and CarVal Investors, a global alternative investment manager focused on distressed and credit-intensive assets, announced on Tuesday that they have completed the acquisition of Uttam Galva Metallics Limited (UGML) and Uttam Value Steel Limited (UVSL) for a total consideration of 2,000 crore. The purchase is done through Wardha Steel Holdings Pte Ltd, Nithia Capital's Singapore-based joint venture holding company.

In May, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the sale of Uttam Value Steel Ltd and Uttam Galva Metallics to a joint consortium of CarVal Investors and Nithia Capital Resources Advisors for 2,300 crore, reported Mint.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In May, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the sale of Uttam Value Steel Ltd and Uttam Galva Metallics to a joint consortium of CarVal Investors and Nithia Capital Resources Advisors for 2,300 crore, reported Mint.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.