Niti Aayog starts work on state-specific EV policies

India’s patchwork of state electric-vehicle (EV) incentives is approaching a turning point, with policies in at least 10 states due to expire in 2027 as EV sales accelerate. In response, federal think tank Niti Aayog has begun work on a next-generation green-mobility framework for states, according to two people aware of the development.
The exercise comes as state policies have helped attract manufacturing and allied infrastructure investment through incentives including fixed-asset subsidies, intellectual-property benefits, and tax waivers or reductions, according to a Mint analysis of various state EV policies.