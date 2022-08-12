NMDC eyes lithium, nickel, cobalt mines abroad2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 11:10 PM IST
NMDC is also exploring opportunities to mine gold in Andhra Pradesh, Tanzania and Zimbabwe
NMDC Ltd is exploring opportunities overseas to mine lithium, nickel and cobalt as the state-run iron ore producer looks to meet strong demand in India which is seeking to become a global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.