New Delhi: State-run National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC) has produced 40 million tonne of iron ore in the financial year 2021-22.

In a statement, the Ministry of Steel said that NMDC is the first mineral company to cross the 40 million tonne milestone in a year.

"Starting from 4 million tonne in 1969-70, NMDC crossed 10 million tonne in 1977-78, added another ten million by 2004-05, crossed 30 million tonne within a decade and has now breached the 40 million mark," it said.

It added that keeping pace with the constant surge in the domestic iron ore demand, the company has been rolling out ambitious expansion plans and capex outlay in pursuit of enhanced production.

In recent times, NMDC has adopted cutting-edge technology and built a transformational digital infrastructure to overcome Covid induced slowdowns and the cyclical volatilities in the sector, the statement, adding that growing from scale to strength, the company has achieved the milestone on the back of steady fundamentals and a visionary workforce.

Sumit Deb, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC said: “NMDC’s ground-breaking achievement of becoming the first iron ore mining company in India to cross 40 MT is an illustrious display of its ability to accept challenges despite all odds. The company’s perseverance and consistency has paid off and I congratulate the team for this historic accomplishment.

"I am confident that we will continue to cross many more milestones on our way to fulfil Nation’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This achievement also shows that we are on the track to become a 100 MTPA company by 2030," Deb said.

The CPSE also plans to leverage their expertise in moving towards a multi-mineral outlook with coal, diamond, gold and other strategic minerals of national interest in their portfolio.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.