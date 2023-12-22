No one-size-fits-all in battery swaps, govt wants industry to step up

The government plans to bin an earlier proposal to dictate the size and shape of electric vehicle (EV) battery packs to qualify for incentives as it leans towards an industry-led solution to encourage battery swapping.

The ministry of heavy industries will seek inputs on how to encourage the industry to come up with its own solution to ensure interoperability in battery swapping networks, Hanif Qureshi, joint secretary in the ministry, said. He added that inputs will be sought from stakeholders such as federal think tank NITI Aayog (which had first recommended fixed form factor standards), the ministry of road transport, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Automotive Research Association of India and industry participants. The meeting could be held as early as January.

Interoperability refers to compatibility of a battery with different EV models and charging stations.

The consumer affairs ministry, the nodal ministry for BIS that was to come up with battery standards, believes a market-driven solution is ideal. “We have said we can be flexible on the battery form factor and the connector dimensions," secretary Rohit Singh said. “We are in favour of what’s called horizontal standards, which are outcome-driven and not prescriptive." Standards for battery performance and safety are set by the ministries of heavy industries and road transport.

The upcoming policy will incentivize battery swapping for two- and three-wheelers, primarily for commercial fleets in e-commerce and last-mile logistics.

Drivers of such EVs can exchange drained battery packs for a fully charged ones at a swap station for a fee, obviating the need to wait long at charging stations. Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) is also a possibility, where new EVs are sold with a pre-leased, swappable battery. This can sharply reduce the cost of buying an EV, because the battery accounts for a big chunk of its price.

Consumer affairs secretary Singh said interoperability has to be market-driven and determined by industry. “Regulation in emerging technologies has to be such that it doesn’t lose sight of innovation. At the moment, we will not be prescriptive on standards. We will let the technology evolve. The market itself will encourage interoperability; the customer will not be willing to adopt it otherwise," he said.

“It is great to see that the government is looking at a policy for battery swapping and rethinking standardization of batteries. The safety standards proposed by the government earlier this year are a step forward in this direction," said Chetan Maini, co-founder and chairman, SUN Mobility.

“At this stage, the focus should be to encourage R&D (research and development) and pave the way for advanced and scalable solutions that can accelerate EV adoption in the country. Standardization would also pose challenges with safety and liability that concern OEMs (original equipment manufacturers)," he added. A market-driven solution in battery swapping is expected to encourage more participants to join the ecosystem and compete on the efficiency of their networks and customer adoption.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the battery swapping policy for EVs in the FY23 budget. However, a draft policy prepared by NITI Aayog since then has met with resistance from the industry over standards on dimensions.

Battery swapping is common in countries with a large two-wheeler base such as Taiwan. “I believe one uniform standard for swappable batteries has been done with," said Horace Luke, CEO of Gogoro, a Taiwanese battery swapping major. “As we look into India, the most important thing is to solve the chicken-and-egg problem and get the flywheel going between the network, technology, the vehicle and the customer ecosystem."

Gogoro, which operates in nine countries, has launched a network of swapping stations in Delhi. It plans to go live in Goa, Mumbai and Pune early next year. The company has also launched three new e-scooters in India that operate on the battery swapping model, for B2B (business-to-business) and ride-sharing applications such as FutureEV, Nebula Energy and Zypp. Gogoro is manufacturing the e-scooters with a contract partner in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Maini said the battery swapping industry in India is nascent, and “bringing in one standardized battery (dimension) would affect customer adoption, as different customer requirements would need different solutions. The customer must be allowed the flexibility of choosing the battery as well as the operator that best suits his/her requirements".

Gogoro CEO Luke added: “We’ve picked B2B first because of its predictability. When we open up the tech and products for consumers, we will have a base of network stations ready. Consumers go everywhere they want; B2B is hub-and-spoke or fixed route, so it’s more predictable."

“Battery swapping incentives should not be linked with dimensions or capacity, and should be looked at from the broader horizon of BaaS," said Varun Goenka, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Chargeup, an EV battery charging station company. “Battery swapping or BaaS will reduce cost of ownership for drivers," he added.