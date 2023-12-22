Industry
No one-size-fits-all in battery swaps, govt wants industry to step up
Summary
- The ministry of heavy industries will seek inputs on how to encourage the industry to come up with its own solution to ensure interoperability in battery swapping networks
The government plans to bin an earlier proposal to dictate the size and shape of electric vehicle (EV) battery packs to qualify for incentives as it leans towards an industry-led solution to encourage battery swapping.
