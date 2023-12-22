No one-size-fits-all in battery swaps, govt wants industry to step up

The ministry of heavy industries will seek inputs on how to encourage the industry to come up with its own solution to ensure interoperability in battery swapping networks, Hanif Qureshi, joint secretary in the ministry, said. He added that inputs will be sought from stakeholders such as federal think tank NITI Aayog (which had first recommended fixed form factor standards), the ministry of road transport, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Automotive Research Association of India and industry participants. The meeting could be held as early as January.

