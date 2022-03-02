NEW DELHI : The ministry of heavy industries is likely to approve the applications for the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cells (ACC) battery storage within the next two weeks, said two government officials with knowledge of the development.

The scheme titled ‘National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage’ aims to achieve manufacturing capacity of 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of ACC for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities in battery segment with a budgetary outlay of ₹18,100 crore.

ACCs are the new generation of advanced storage technologies that can store electric energy either as electrochemical or as chemical energy and convert it back to electric energy as and when required.

“The approvals are likely to be made soon, maybe before the budget session of parliament resumes," said one of the officials cited above requesting anonymity. The second part of the budget session of 2022 is scheduled to start on 14 March.

The ministry received bids from 10 companies with a capacity of 130 GWh—Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Ola Electric Mobility, Hyundai Global Motors Co. Ltd, Lucas-TVS Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries, Exide Industries Ltd, Rajesh Exports, and India Power Corp. Ltd.

A query sent to the ministry of heavy industries on Tuesday morning, however, remained unanswered till press time.

Under the scheme, the selected companies will have to set up their factories within two years. The incentive will be disbursed thereafter over five years on sale of batteries manufactured in India. The beneficiary firm will be free to choose a suitable advanced technology and the plant and machinery, raw material and other intermediate goods for setting up the manufacturing facility.

According to the government, its aims is to achieve greater domestic value addition, while ensuring that the cost of battery manufacturing in India is globally competitive. A direct investment of around ₹45,000 crore is expected in the in ACC battery storage manufacturing projects as a result of the incentives.

The cash subsidy under the scheme has been capped at 20% of effective ACC price (net of GST) or the effective ACC sales turnover. The incentive amount will be subsequently increased with increased specific energy density and cycles along with increased local value addition.

The scheme gains significance given the government’s major focus towards sustainable sources of energy and mobility.

The PLI scheme for ACC along with the PLI for automotive sector and Faster Adaption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles are expected to enable India’s transition from fossil fuel-based transportation system to environmentally cleaner and sustainable, electric vehicles (EV) based system.

