Nokia expands manufacture of fiber broadband equipment in India
- Manufacturing of optical line terminals in passive optical network at its factory comes amid shifts in consumer behavior, such as work from home and data rich entertainment services, besides strong institutional support with significant funding from govts and PE funds that were driving demand for broadband
NEW DELHI : Finnish telecoms gear maker Nokia is expanding manufacturing of its optical line terminals at its factory in Sriperumbudur, Andhra Pradesh in response to increasing demand from local customers in India, as well as to cater to international markets.
