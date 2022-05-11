Novelis plans new aluminum plant to meet demand for cans

The Novelis plant in Alabama will have the capability to melt scrap, cast the liquid metal and roll new aluminum sheet for cans and autos, the company said. The last plant with integrated melting and rolling capabilities built in the U.S. was in Logan County, Ky., during the mid-1980s. That plant is now owned by Novelis in a joint venture with Tri-Arrows Aluminum Inc., a Louisville, Ky.-based unit of a Japanese industrial consortium.