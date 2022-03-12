Now is the time to maximise investments in textile industry: Minister

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh on Saturday said that it is the right time to maximise investment, employment, and women’s participation in the textiles industry.
Speaking at a conference on technical textiles organised by the Ministry of Textiles in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) the minister also said highlighted the importance of technical textiles for boosting the economy of the country and its potential to contribute to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission through various flagship missions and schemes of the Centre.
Jardosh said that Indian market in technical textiles has enormous scope to grow further and capture the global market on the back of the National Technical Textiles Mission, PLI, and PM MITRA schemes.
Speaking at the event V.K. Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog stressed on various factors to drive the domestic technical textiles market including rising incomes, expanding infrastructure and construction, growing healthcare, and increasing global market, among others.
K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India highlighted the vital role of innovative solutions and research and development (R&D) in driving the technical textiles market in India under its flagship programme National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) during his special address.
He was of the view that in coming years various environmental issues will lead to rising in temperatures up to 50 degrees celsius, scarcity of drinking water, and other environmental hazards, and therefore, a proactive roadmap may be thought up for bringing up new high-end low-cost technological interventions in the application areas of technical textiles addressing the issue.
U.P. Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles said that India positioned itself as the fifth largest market with $20 billion size and an annual average growth rate of 8%.
With rapid industrialisation, fast growth in infrastructure, increasing automobile production, rising demand from healthcare sector, increasing interest in sports and fitness activities, awareness towards personal hygiene and sanitation, the growth of technical textiles in India is expected to remain sustained level for the next decade, he said.
He added that the Centre is making all efforts to promote technical textiles including mandatory use of 92 items by government organisations covering agriculture, horticulture, highways, railways, water resources, and medical applications, 100 new Indian Standards in the pipeline, and introduction of six new courses and another new 20 courses are under preparation in technical textiles.
