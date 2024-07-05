Now, ISI mark is a must for stainless steel, aluminium utensils

As per the BIS standards, the manufacturers will have to ensure the safe composition of materials used in manufacturing utensils and ensure uniformity and practicality in design.

New Delhi: In a move to enhance kitchen safety, quality and efficiency, the government has brought all stainless steel and aluminum utensils under a Quality Control Order (QCO).

With the order, all utensils made of stainless steel or aluminum will need to have the ISI mark, indicating conformity with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

According to the QCO issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), non-compliance with QCO norms will be a punishable offense.

“Recently, the BIS created new standards for essential kitchen items. These standards ensure that all kitchen utensils meet high-quality and safety requirements," the consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.

"The goal is to maintain cultural diversity in cooking while ensuring better product performance and consumer safety," it said.

"Stainless steel utensils are popular in kitchens worldwide as they are durable, versatile, and look sleek. Also, stainless steel is known for being resistant to rust and very strong as it is made from a mix of steel, chromium, and other metals like nickel, molybdenum, and manganese,” the statement said.

As per the BIS standards, the manufacturers will have to ensure safe composition of materials and uniformity and practicality in design.

“Additionally, steel utensils will have to pass various tests, including the staining test, mechanical shock test, thermal shock test, dry heat test, coating thickness test, nominal capacity test, and flame stability test. Utensils with tempered glass lids will undergo specific tests as well,” it said.

These tests ensure the utensils meet high standards of safety, durability, and performance. The staining test ensures utensils resist staining and maintain their appearance over time, while mechanical shock tests confirm they can withstand impacts without breaking or deforming.

The BIS standard guarantees that aluminium utensils adhere to rigorous material quality and performance criteria.

