While the Indian government prepares to unwind the lockdowns to let economic activity begin, some issues need to be worked out. A survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) found that many companies are still having trouble getting passes for their workers to travel amid lockdowns.

Only 36% of the respondents said passes were readily provided, while 21% said that they were being provided on a delayed basis. Yet another 21% said the passes were being not provided at all. “The survey results indicate the need to develop a more robust mechanism for issuing passes to the employees and workers of operational businesses. It would help if employers issued the passes to their employees," the report said.

Further, 39% of the companies in CII’s surveys said there are delays and disruptions in the movement of inputs and finished goods for operations. Another 23% said that materials weren’t available at all, while only 15% felt that movement of goods were timely.

“We have little or no approval to start providing service," said Krishan Sachdeva, CEO of Carrier Midea, in an interaction with Mint earlier. “As of right now, we don’t see any economic activity in our segment," he added. Sachdeva also said only two or three of the company's warehouses around the country are allowed and the company has less than a 100 technicians with passes.

According to the survey, 29% firms “witness nil capacity utilisation" whereas 30% had it in the range of 0-25%. It seems only 10% of plants are being utilised at more than 50% of their full capacity and 14% businesses have plant utilisation lying between 25 and 50%.

On the bright side, 57% of CII’s respondents said that the government’s guidelines on operational zones in rural and urban areas have been clearly communicated. “This indicates that a majority of the businesses do not face ambiguity or disconnect with guidelines issued by the government," the report said.

The government earlier announced a total of 733 zones in the country, divided amongst red, orange and green. These are based on the number of infections in an area and the doubling rates of the disease. At the moment, there are 130 red zones in the country, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones.

Further, as many as 41% of the company’s in CII’s survey claimed that obtaining permits to resume their businesses was a smooth process, with only 27% facing delays. Another 19% said permits are not easily provided, which is not surprising since business is still not allowed in red zones.

As we come closer to the end of the second phase of lockdowns, companies have been gearing up to resume business in a controlled manner and under strict social distancing rules. Sachdeva said the government seems to be trying to ensure a few things, including social distancing in factories and officers and putting personal protective equipment (PPE) in place.

While many businesses have had to face heavy losses because of the lockdowns and complete business shutdowns. For instance, appliance makers like Carrier Midea stand to lose a big chunk of their summer sales. According to industry executives, nearly 60% of the summer sales for this industry happen during the March-early May period. Sachdeva said that the focus now is to achieve last year’s numbers and expects some pent up demand to remain post the lockdowns.

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) also said that there should be some pent up demand for feature phones and smartphones, which the industry will fulfill in the first few weeks. Mohindroo also said that the government needs an “excellent statement of purpose" for all required parameters, including issuance of passes, transportation of labour and more.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated