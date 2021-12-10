October factory output grows at 3.2%; raises doubts about durability of recovery

NEW DELHI : India’s industrial output grew at a steady 3.2% in October but did not offer convincing signs of economic recovery becoming durable even as it raised doubts the about consumption and investment trends.

The low base effect that boosted growth figures early this financial year waned during the past few months with industrial output growth dropping from 12% in August to 3.3% in September. In October, only the mining sector saw double digit growth at 11.3%, while electricity and manufacturing sectors grew at low single digits, showed the index of industrial production (IIP) data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.

The 2% manufacturing output growth in October came in spite of the strong GST collection seen in the month at ₹1.3 trillion. The worrying signals came from capital goods output, watched by analysts for investment activity, declining over the months and contracting 1.1% in October, while consumer durables output extending its contraction further for the second straight month in October to 6.1%. Experts blamed supply side issues such as semiconductor chip shortages constraining output of automobiles.

The second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures released recently had shown both government spending and household spending as a share of GDP declining marginally compared to the year ago period. These figures come at a time the central government is preparing the union budget for FY23.

Experts said that some of the signals form the latest figures added heft to the view that the demand recovery so far is tentative. “Even as the ongoing supply challenges in the auto sector persisted, the your on year performance of several other high frequency indicators deteriorated in November 2021, including electricity demand, GST e-way bills, port cargo traffic etc. suggesting that economic activity lost steam after the festive season ended, with a satiation of pent up demand," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating agency ICRA Ltd.

While maintaining key policy rates unchanged and retaining its 9.5% GDP growth forecast for this fiscal on Wednesday, RBI had said that the economic recovery interrupted by the second wave of the pandemic is regaining traction, but it is not yet strong enough to be self-sustaining and durable. The central bank also said this underscored the vital importance of continued policy support. RBI also flagged the emergence of Omicron, elevated international energy and commodity prices and potential volatility in global financial markets due to a faster normalisation of monetary policy in advanced economies as downside risks to its outlook.

Union finance ministry has already frontloaded its fiscal transfers to states to help keep the spending momentum. “Weak consumption and investment trend imply that the heavy lifting to take economy out of sluggish growth has to be done by the government," said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist at India Ratings & Research.

