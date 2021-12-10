October factory output grows at 3.2%; raises doubts about durability of recovery

While maintaining key policy rates unchanged and retaining its 9.5% GDP growth forecast for this fiscal on Wednesday, RBI had said that the economic recovery interrupted by the second wave of the pandemic is regaining traction, but it is not yet strong enough to be self-sustaining and durable. The central bank also said this underscored the vital importance of continued policy support. RBI also flagged the emergence of Omicron, elevated international energy and commodity prices and potential volatility in global financial markets due to a faster normalisation of monetary policy in advanced economies as downside risks to its outlook.

