Omega Seiki Mobility enters JV with iM3NY to bring US battery cell technology in India2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:41 PM IST
- Omega Seiki Mobility proposes to set up two New Green Field Manufacturing facilities to manufacture EV components with an investment of ₹800 crore
Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), a part of the Anglian Omega Group on Sunday announced a joint venture with iM3NY, a battery technology player in the US, to bring battery cell technology in the Indian market for the first time from the subcontinent.
