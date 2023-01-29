Omega Seiki Mobility enters JV with iM3NY to bring US battery cell technology in India

“…technologies give us the control over the critical parts of the supply chain thus helping us become a large scale player in the industry. As cell and battery technologies are evolving rapidly, any serious OEM will need to continuously invest in them. Alliance with iM3NY ensures our access to a world class technology in batteries," Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}