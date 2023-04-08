Banks sanction 23.2 lakh crore to about 41 crore beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana: Govt

Banks sanction ₹23.2 lakh crore to about 41 crore beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana: Govt1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 02:48 PM IST
The scheme was launched to encourage small businesses, and banks were asked to provide collateral-free loans up to ₹10 lakh under three categories — Shishu (up to ₹50,000), Kishore (between ₹50,000 and ₹5 lakh) and Tarun ( ₹10 lakh).
New Delhi: More than 40.82 crore loans amounting to ₹23.2 trillion have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) since its inception eight years back, the Ministry of Finance said.
