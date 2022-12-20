Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Manufacturing /  Padget Electronics, Foxconn get Rs400 crore incentives under PLI scheme for mobile manufacturing

Padget Electronics, Foxconn get Rs400 crore incentives under PLI scheme for mobile manufacturing

2 min read . 09:11 PM ISTGulveen Aulakh
The PLI for large-scale electronics manufacturing sector has attracted leading global players, including Foxconn, Samsung, Pegatron, Rising Star and Wistron while leading domestic companies, including Lava, Micromax, Optiemus, United Telelinks Neolyncs and Padget Electronics, have also participated in this scheme.

  • The committee headed by Niti Aayog CEO Param Iyer issued incentives of 357,17 crore to Foxconn India for the period beginning August 2021 to March 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures

NEW DELHI :The empowered committee for performance linked incentive scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing approved incentives amounting to 400 crore for mobile manufacturing to Foxconn India and Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies.  

NEW DELHI :The empowered committee for performance linked incentive scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing approved incentives amounting to 400 crore for mobile manufacturing to Foxconn India and Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies.  

The committee headed by chief executive officer of Niti Aayog Param Iyer issued incentives of 357,17 crore to Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd for the period beginning August 2021 to March 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures. . The Indian arm of the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major was the first global company to be approved under the segment of mobile phone making. Padget Electronics Pvt. Ltd will receive 58.29 crore as incentive under mobile manufacturing for the quarter January–March 2022, the committee said in a statement Tuesday. Padget Electronics had already received an amount of 53.28 crore under the PLI scheme for the period August–December 2021 based on its incremental investments and sales figures. 

The committee headed by chief executive officer of Niti Aayog Param Iyer issued incentives of 357,17 crore to Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd for the period beginning August 2021 to March 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures. . The Indian arm of the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major was the first global company to be approved under the segment of mobile phone making. Padget Electronics Pvt. Ltd will receive 58.29 crore as incentive under mobile manufacturing for the quarter January–March 2022, the committee said in a statement Tuesday. Padget Electronics had already received an amount of 53.28 crore under the PLI scheme for the period August–December 2021 based on its incremental investments and sales figures. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The PLI scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, under MeitY is advancing towards making India a competitive destination for electronics manufacturing and providing a boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat while creating more global champions in this sector. 

As of September 2022, the PLI scheme for the category has attracted investment of 4,784 crore, and led to total production of 2.03 trillion, including exports of 80,769 crore. The scheme has also generated employment of 40,916. Electronics manufacturing is expected to rise to USD 300 billion by 2025-26, the statement added. 

Over the past five years production of mobile phones has risen from about 60 million in 2014-15 to approximately 310 million in 2021-22.  

The export of mobile phones has also seen a sharp increase. India exported 45,000 crore worth of mobile phones in FY 2021-22 and during the current year up to November 2022, mobile phone exports have already crossed 40,000 crore, which is more than double the exports made during the same period last year. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The PLI for large-scale electronics manufacturing sector has attracted leading global players, including Foxconn, Samsung, Pegatron, Rising Star and Wistron while leading domestic companies, including Lava, Micromax, Optiemus, United Telelinks Neolyncs and Padget Electronics, have also participated in this scheme. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP