Padget Electronics, Foxconn get Rs400 crore incentives under PLI scheme for mobile manufacturing

The committee headed by chief executive officer of Niti Aayog Param Iyer issued incentives of ₹357,17 crore to Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd for the period beginning August 2021 to March 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures. . The Indian arm of the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major was the first global company to be approved under the segment of mobile phone making. Padget Electronics Pvt. Ltd will receive ₹58.29 crore as incentive under mobile manufacturing for the quarter January–March 2022, the committee said in a statement Tuesday. Padget Electronics had already received an amount of ₹53.28 crore under the PLI scheme for the period August–December 2021 based on its incremental investments and sales figures.