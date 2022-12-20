Padget Electronics, Foxconn get Rs400 crore incentives under PLI scheme for mobile manufacturing

NEW DELHI :The empowered committee for performance linked incentive scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing approved incentives amounting to ₹400 crore for mobile manufacturing to Foxconn India and Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies.
NEW DELHI :The empowered committee for performance linked incentive scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing approved incentives amounting to ₹400 crore for mobile manufacturing to Foxconn India and Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies.
The committee headed by chief executive officer of Niti Aayog Param Iyer issued incentives of ₹357,17 crore to Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd for the period beginning August 2021 to March 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures. . The Indian arm of the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major was the first global company to be approved under the segment of mobile phone making. Padget Electronics Pvt. Ltd will receive ₹58.29 crore as incentive under mobile manufacturing for the quarter January–March 2022, the committee said in a statement Tuesday. Padget Electronics had already received an amount of ₹53.28 crore under the PLI scheme for the period August–December 2021 based on its incremental investments and sales figures.
The committee headed by chief executive officer of Niti Aayog Param Iyer issued incentives of ₹357,17 crore to Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd for the period beginning August 2021 to March 2022 based on its incremental investments and sales figures. . The Indian arm of the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major was the first global company to be approved under the segment of mobile phone making. Padget Electronics Pvt. Ltd will receive ₹58.29 crore as incentive under mobile manufacturing for the quarter January–March 2022, the committee said in a statement Tuesday. Padget Electronics had already received an amount of ₹53.28 crore under the PLI scheme for the period August–December 2021 based on its incremental investments and sales figures.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The PLI scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, under MeitY is advancing towards making India a competitive destination for electronics manufacturing and providing a boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat while creating more global champions in this sector.
As of September 2022, the PLI scheme for the category has attracted investment of ₹4,784 crore, and led to total production of ₹2.03 trillion, including exports of ₹80,769 crore. The scheme has also generated employment of 40,916. Electronics manufacturing is expected to rise to USD 300 billion by 2025-26, the statement added.
Over the past five years production of mobile phones has risen from about 60 million in 2014-15 to approximately 310 million in 2021-22.
The export of mobile phones has also seen a sharp increase. India exported ₹45,000 crore worth of mobile phones in FY 2021-22 and during the current year up to November 2022, mobile phone exports have already crossed ₹40,000 crore, which is more than double the exports made during the same period last year.
The PLI for large-scale electronics manufacturing sector has attracted leading global players, including Foxconn, Samsung, Pegatron, Rising Star and Wistron while leading domestic companies, including Lava, Micromax, Optiemus, United Telelinks Neolyncs and Padget Electronics, have also participated in this scheme.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.