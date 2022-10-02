Panel envisages Factory of Future as manufacturing landscape shifts

How does one envisage the factory of the future? Sanjiv Rangrass, angel investor and former CEO of ITC agri business, said: “If I were to build a factory, I will construct it using the most sustainable techniques in construction, I will make sure the factory is authorized only to use green power, I will ensure that I use only green steel and that the factory in its construction is water neutral, carbon neutral, plastic neutral. For sustainability, another area is that all the workforce must stay close by to reduce the transportation and then I will make sure that the factory complies with scope one, two and three."