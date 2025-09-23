Paras Defence nears first Indian Army order for made-in-India portable drone jammers
Shouvik Das 6 min read 23 Sept 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Paras Defence has been shortlisted to supply up to 20 units of Chimera 200, which it successfully tested in July.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The Indian Army is set to procure sophisticated portable drone jamming technology, capable of taking down combat drones within a 3km radius, from Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story