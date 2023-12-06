Passenger vehicle makers grapple with inventory woes
Wedding and festive seasons push two-wheeler registrations to record levels in November; commercial vehicle sales remain subdued
Two-wheeler registrations reached record levels for a single month in November on the back of increasing liquidity and robust buying during the festive and wedding seasons. According to data released by automotive dealers body, the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (Fada), on Wednesday, two-wheeler registration was at 2.247 million units, surpassing the previous high of 2.07 million in March 2020, just ahead of the BS-VI changeover.