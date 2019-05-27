Patnajali expands dairy products to take on Amul and Mother Dairy

NEW DELHI: Fast moving consumer goods company Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has launched toned milk in parts of the country, to take on rivals Amul and Mother Dairy and other large dairy companies.

Patanjali’s toned milk will be sold in markets such as Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad and parts of Haryana etc starting this week. Patanjali announced its foray into dairy products in September 2018 with the launch of packaged cow milk that now reaches over 1,50,000 outlets in the Delhi-NCR area. The toned milk is an extension of its packaged milk portfolio. Additionally, it also said it will sell curd, buttermilk, and cheese. On Monday Patanjali also launched table butter. It already sells cow ghee that is among its top selling products.

The company also plans to launch herbal milk going forward, Baba Ramdev said while addressing reporters in Haridwar.

Patanjali’s toned milk is priced at ₹40 for a litre. The Baba Ramdev-backed company’s plans to launch more milk products comes at a time when the country’s largest dairies announced a hike in milk prices. In Delhi-NCR Mother Dairy’s packaged toned milk now costs Rs42 for a litre after the company took a ₹1 price hike last week. Amul took a ₹2 price hike across all its six milk brands early last week.

Patanjali will be sourcing milk directly from farmers and will use its plants in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Nevasa in Maharastra to process the milk. The company that currently procures 4 lakh litres of milk, plans to ramp the procurement to 10 lakh litre, Ramdev told reporters.