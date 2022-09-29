Pegatron’s new mobile phone manufacturing facility to be inaugurated on Friday

Pegatron’s new mobile phone manufacturing facility to be inaugurated on Friday1 min read . 08:40 PM IST
- The facility is set up under the PLI scheme, in an industrial park in Chengalpattu near Chennai
Taiwanese electronics major Pegatron’s new mobile phone manufacturing facility will be inaugurated on Friday.
The facility is set up under the Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI), in an industrial park in Chengalpattu near Chennai.
The Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will be attending the event as a guest of honour.
“The PLI Scheme has catalyzed growth in India’s electronics manufacturing sector which as per Shri Chandrasekhar was in a “moribund state devastated by Flawed FTAs, corruption and red tape until the year 2014," the ministry of Electronics & IT said in a statement.
Pegatron’s India subsidiary Pegatron India, which will be operating the facility, has committed an investment worth crores during the tenure of the scheme. It is expected to generate thousands of direct jobs in the sector. It will be manufacturing and assembling mobile phones thereby augmenting mobile phone manufacturing and exports from the state of Tamil Nadu.
Apart from Pegatron, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited, Dell, Ascent Circuits, Bharat FIH have also committed crores of investments in Tamil Nadu under Centre’s PLI Scheme to ramp up their capacities to make in India for the World.
“The new Pegatron facility at Chengalpattu is expected to add to the momentum—both in terms of capacity and employment for the people of Tamil Nadu, which has emerged as one of the major electronics hardware manufacturing states, with 20% of India’s production," the statement added.