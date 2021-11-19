Perceived differences in quality of drugs stifle competition: CCI

Unlike in Western markets, where patented drugs are branded, and off-patent ones are mostly generic drugs sold by their chemical names, Indian drugmakers give brand names to generic copies, known as branded generics, to get a market edge. The formulations sold by chemical name are referred to in India as ‘generic generics’ or ‘trade generics,’ which account for only 10% of the generics segment and are mostly part of public procurement. The CCI study has found a wide price variation among generic brands of the same formulations by different producers and even among two brands of the same formulation sold by the same producer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}