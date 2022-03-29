Pharma industry in a sweet spot after market correction

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd, this was a big relief for Lupin from a compliance standpoint, given the reasonable contribution of the Goa plant in its existing business as well as double-digit Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) pending approval from the site. Similarly, Cadila Healthcare is awaiting clearance of its Moraiya facility to lift its US sales, just as many other pharma companies. The clearence will mean ramped-up supplies, and an increased pace of approval for new product launches in the US.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}