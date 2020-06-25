Automobile manufacturers in India are dependent on China for the import of certain critical electronic and engine related parts since there is no option of souring them locally. With the advent of the new stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission norms and connected features in vehicles, manufacturers had to be dependent on imports since some of the parts like catalytic convertors, fuel injection systems and other electronic parts based on semi conductors which are not manufactured in India and the ones available in China are also cost competitive.