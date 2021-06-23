Goyal expressed the hope that it will be a seamless interface where all the facilities from land purchasing to all the information needed to businesses and industrialists will be available. He said that the 'single window' would be a genuine one, acting as a one-stop solution to all the problems or requirements of the investors. "This would provide end-to-end facilitation, support, including pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitating clearances at Central and State levels," he added.

