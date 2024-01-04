Plans to broaden PLI schemes on hold, says DPIIT secy Singh
The PLI schemes intend to attract investments and cutting-edge tech across key sectors
New Delhi: The government is not considering adding new sectors under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme anytime soon, as the focus is on efficiently running the existing schemes, DPIIT secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday.
