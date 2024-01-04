Plans to broaden PLI schemes on hold, says DPIIT secy Singh

New Delhi: The government is not considering adding new sectors under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme anytime soon, as the focus is on efficiently running the existing schemes, DPIIT secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference on the Indian toy industry, Singh added that plans to broaden the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to include new sectors like toys are currently on hold.

“Our feeling is that it (the PLI scheme) has done very well in several sectors, (while) there are other sectors where PLIs are in gestation period," Singh said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Then, there are some sectors where it is lagging, but we expect to see a pick up very soon," he said.

During 2020, PLI schemes across 14 key sectors were announced with an outlay of ₹1.97 trillion (over $26 billion) to enhance manufacturing capabilities.

The 14 sectors enjoying the benefits of PLI schemes include telecommunication, white goods, textiles, medical devices manufacturing, automobiles, speciality steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell batteries, drones, and pharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since then several other sectors have approached their respective ministries asking to be included under the PLI scheme.

The PLI schemes intend to attract investments and cutting-edge tech across key sectors, ensure efficiency, and bring economies of size and scale in the manufacturing sector to make Indian companies and manufacturers globally competitive.

As of June 2023, 733 applications across 14 sectors under the PLI schemes were approved with an expected investment of ₹3.65 trillion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Singh said tariffs imposed by the government on imports are a policy tool to protect domestic industry against dumping and predatory pricing and not a revenue source.

“I think over time, we will have to move towards a lower tariff regime for all. We will come to a stage where high tariffs will have to phase out in the context of FTAs," he added.

Recently, the Indian Express reported that India is likely to lower tariffs on a range of items, including high-tariff products such as cars, whiskey and machinery items, for the first time under the free trade agreements (FTAs) with developed economies and is moving away from looking at tariffs as a source of revenue during negotiations, quoting government officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh also said the DPIIT is undertaking a third-party assessment of the PLI scheme in the white goods segment, which consists of air conditioners (ACs) and LED lights.

The agency has selected Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) to make the assessment.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!