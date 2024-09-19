Plant to make automotive parts for BMW to be set up in Punjab’s Mandi Gobindgarh; CM Mann assures support

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday offered full support to Modern Automotives' plan to expand its project in the state to manufacture parts for luxury car maker BMW, PTI reported on Thursday.

CM Mann held a meeting with Modern Automotives representatives Aditya Goyal, Suhail Goyal and Manish Bagga. Mann was told during the meeting that Modern Automotives was the first Indian company to receive approval for deliveries of differential pinion shafts to German automaker BMW AG Munich.

The order for 2.50 million units, valued at ₹150 crore has been confirmed, according to the report.

The Punjab CM assured his support to the company and accepted the invitation to lay the foundation stone of its upcoming plant next month at Mandi Gobindgarh.

Chief Minister Mann stated that Punjab has an industrial-friendly government with a real single-window system for investors. The state has communal harmony and a congenial atmosphere for industrial growth, according to the chief minister.

Mann said the expansion plan will give impetus to industrial growth of the state, besides highlighting Punjab on the international map.

About Modern Automotives Modern Automotives is a solution provider focusing on special steel, precision forging, expertise machining, and customised assemblies for two-wheeler and four-wheeler OEMs in India for forging and manufacturing automotive components. The company has 1,300 employees and has a track record of developing 170 new products and 12 new product lines in the last three years, according to its website.

“For an automotive brand like BMW which sets the industry-leading benchmark in mobility, developing pinion shaft matching its precise quality standard is a feather in the cap of our company and a milestone for the Make in India campaign,” said Aditya Goyal, managing director of Modern Automotives.