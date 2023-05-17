PLI 2.0 for IT hardware to attract global players to India: Vaishnaw

PLI 2.0 for IT hardware to attract global players to India: Vaishnaw4 min read 17 May 2023, 08:22 PM IST
The revised scheme will offer an incentive of 5% on net incremental sales over the base year, of goods manufactured in India, compared to 2% earlier, where the base year can be chosen starting from will be FY23
NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet approved a six-year production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware including laptops, tablets, personal computers, servers and edge computing devices, with an outlay of ₹17,000 crore. Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the scheme would attract all major players including HP, Dell and even Macbook-maker Apple, to India.
