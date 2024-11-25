For AC components, the minimum investment target is ₹150 crore for larger companies and ₹50 crore for smaller companies Y22. By the end of 2025-26, these targets increase to a cumulative ₹600 crore and ₹300 crore respectively. The sales target begins at ₹750 crore for larger companies and ₹250 crore for smaller companies in FY22, growing progressively to reach ₹2500 crore for larger companies and ₹1,125 crore for smaller companies by FY26. The incentives under the scheme range from 4% to 6% of the net incremental sales.