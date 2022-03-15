PLI for auto component makers: Maruti, Hero MotoCorp among approved applicants

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government said that the PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components has been successful in attracting a proposed investment of ₹74,850 crore against the target estimate of ₹42,500 crore over five years
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The Union government has granted approval to 75 auto component manufacturers for incentives under the production-linked inventive (PLI) scheme, including majors such as Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The Union government has granted approval to 75 auto component manufacturers for incentives under the production-linked inventive (PLI) scheme, including majors such as Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp.
The ministry of heavy industries on Tuesday said that the PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components has been successful in attracting a proposed investment of ₹74,850 crore against the target estimate of ₹42,500 crore over five years.
The ministry of heavy industries on Tuesday said that the PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components has been successful in attracting a proposed investment of ₹74,850 crore against the target estimate of ₹42,500 crore over five years.
Bharat Forge, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tata Autocomp Systems, Tata Cummins, Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems, The Hi-Tech Gears, Toyota Industries Engine India, and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts are also among the companies that have been granted approval.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Two companies which were so far not engaged in auto component manufacturing, Ceat and state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., have also been selected under the scheme, as per a statement from the ministry of heavy industries.
Those granted approval are expected to invest ₹29,834 crore under the scheme 'Component Champion Incentive Scheme'.
On 11 February, the ministry approved applications from 20 automobile companies under the PLI scheme for automobile manufacturing including industry giants, Tata Motors, Suzuki Motor Gujarat, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai and Kia India Pvt Ltd.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A total of 115 companies had applied for incentives under the consolidated scheme for automobile and auto component industry, which was notified on 23 September 2021. Of the total applicants, five auto OEM companies had applied for both the parts of the scheme.
Incentives are applicable under the scheme for determined sales of advanced automotive technology (AAT) products (vehicles and components) manufactured in India from 1 April 2022 for a period of five consecutive years.
Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey, said, “The overwhelming response shows that industry has reposed its faith in India’s stellar progress as a world class manufacturing destination which resonates strongly with Prime Minister’s clarion call of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' -- self-reliant India. India will surely take a huge leap towards cleaner, sustainable, advanced and more efficient Electric Vehicles (EV) based system".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Centre had approved the PLI scheme for automobile and auto component industry boosting the country's manufacturing capabilities for advanced automotive products (AAT) with a budgetary outlay of ₹25,938 crore. The production-linked incentive scheme proposes financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of AAT products and attract investments in the automotive manufacturing value chain.
Its prime objectives include overcoming cost disabilities, creating economies of scale and building a robust supply chain in areas of AAT products. It will also generate employment. This scheme will facilitate the Automobile Industry to move up the value chain into higher value-added products.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!