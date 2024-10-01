Industry
New drone PLI to focus on R&D, manufacturing, may leave out testing
Summary
- The government believes drones will play a major role not just in defence but also in the civil space and that too beyond recreational purposes
New Delhi: The government is likely to allow sops for research & development and manufacturing under a new productivity-linked incentive policy for drones that is being discussed within the government, two people told Mint.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more