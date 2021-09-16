The Union Cabinet had approved the PLI scheme for white goods components, to be implemented over FY22 to FY29 with an outlay of Rs6,238 crore, on 7 April. The scheme was notified by DPIIT on 16 April and scheme guidelines were published on 4 June. Online applications were received from 15 June till 15 September. The selection of applicants will be done by 15 November, which is 60 days from the date of closure of application window.

