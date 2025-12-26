Govt set to exhaust ₹857-crore subsidy for bigger electric 3-wheelers three months early

Most smaller e-rickshaws fail to quality

E-rickshaws in the L3 category have mostly lacked access to government subsidies as they have failed to meet the scheme’s localisation (domestic value addition) requirements. Since its launch in FY25, only about 4,600 L3 e-rickshaws have been subsidised under the scheme, according to the official dashboard – a mere 0.55% of the 830,000 such e-rickshaws sold over this period, according to Vahan.