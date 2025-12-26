The heavy industries ministry is likely to exhaust its ₹857-crore subsidy fund for electric three-wheelers in the L5 category under the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme three months ahead of schedule, according to the government’s letter to manufacturers. The funds were originally expected to last until March 2026, but the high adoption of electric three-wheelers means they have been disbursed faster than anticipated.
Govt set to exhaust ₹857-crore subsidy for bigger electric 3-wheelers three months early
SummaryIn a letter to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers dated 23 December, the government said it would halt incentives on reaching the scheme's target of 288,809 electric three-wheelers in the L5 category, or on 26 December, whichever came earlier.
