New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indian industry to move out of its comfort zone of domestic consumption, build globally competitive products and expand exports, saying the large local market should not make businesses complacent about competing in international markets.

Addressing the annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, Modi asked industry leaders to understand the requirements of overseas customers, develop products that meet their preferences and international standards, and establish distribution networks to strengthen India's presence in global markets.

Businesses should not assume that whatever they produce would find buyers simply because India has a market of 1.4 billion people. The domestic market should provide confidence to Indian companies to compete globally.

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“Do not consider our domestic market our comfort zone,” Modi said, urging companies to move beyond the mindset that their products would sell in India regardless of their quality or competitiveness.

Modi said industry should send teams overseas, map customer requirements and understand local preferences, including product design and colours. Indian companies should invest in developing user-friendly products that meet the needs of different international markets.

Modi urged businesses to use the next 20 years to decide what Indian industry could achieve and make “India First” the basis of long-term investment decisions. Companies may find it easier to continue in established sectors that offer short-term benefits, but must prepare for future national and global demand, he said.

The PM’s concerns come against the backdrop of India's widening merchandise trade deficit, reflecting the gap between the country's imports and exports. India's merchandise imports increased 7.56% to $775.71 billion in FY26, while exports grew marginally to $441.45 billion. The merchandise trade deficit widened to $334.26 billion in FY26 from $283.50 billion a year earlier.

Pharma, steel Modi cited pharmaceuticals, steel, aluminium and agriculture as sectors where India has opportunities to reduce import dependence and increase domestic value addition.

Despite being known as the “pharmacy of the world,” India imports billions of dollars of active pharmaceutical ingredients, bulk drugs and drug intermediates, he said, asking pharma companies to identify ingredients that could be made in India.

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He pointed to India’s exports of iron ore alongside imports of finished steel. Companies should identify grades being imported and develop the technology to manufacture them domestically, he said. The PM also flagged imports of specialized aluminium alloys despite the country’s bauxite resources and called for greater expertise across the minerals value chain.

Modi questioned why India exports wheat but imports bread, underlining the need for more value addition. India accounts for only 2-2.5% of global agricultural exports and corporate investment in agriculture remains limited, he said.

Food processing 'an opportunity' He asked the industry to view food processing and value addition as opportunities, increase investment in agriculture and develop products for specific overseas markets. The share of processed food in India’s agri-food exports has risen from 13% to more than 20% over 12 years, he said.

The Prime Minister also identified hand tools, power tools and machinery manufacturing as areas for global expansion. Large companies could help smaller firms build capacity that meets international quality and scale requirements, he said. He cited packaging equipment, irrigation systems and factory-related machines as potential opportunities.

Turning to domestic policy, Modi said the government had reduced the basic corporate tax rate from 30% in 2014 to 22% and exempted individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh a year from income tax. He asked industry leaders, “Have you increased the salaries of your employees? Have you increased the number of your employees?”