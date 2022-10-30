PM lays foundation of facility to make C-295 aircraft in Guj

PM lays foundation of facility to make C-295 aircraft in Guj2 min read . 30 Oct 2022
- The ₹21,935 cr production unit will be a collaboration between Airbus and Tata group
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. Addressing the occasion, the prime minister said that this is a big step in the direction of making India the manufacturing hub of the world.
“India is making fighter jets, tanks, submarines, medicines, vaccines, electronic gadgets, mobile phones and cars that are popular in countries across the world. India is moving forward with the mantra of Make in India, Make for Globe and is set to become a huge manufacturer of transport aircraft in the world."
The facility will manufacture C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain.This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The total cost of the project is ₹21,935 crore. The aircraft can be used for civilian purposes as well.
He added that the facility for which the foundation stone was laid has the power to transform the country’s defence and transport sector.
“It is the first time that such a huge investment is taking place in the Indian defence sector," the prime minister said at the function.
“Transport aircraft manufactured here will not only give strength to the armed forces but it will help in developing a new ecosystem of aircraft manufacturing. Vadodara which is famous as a cultural and education centre will develop a new identity as an aviation sector hub. More than 100 MSMEs are also associated with the project. The promise of ‘Make in India, Make for the Globe’ will gain new push from this land as the project will be able to take orders for export to other countries in the future," PM Modi added.
PM Modi further said that India is about to enter among the top three countries in the world with regards to air traffic. “UDAN scheme is helping in turning many commuters into air travellers. With the increased demand for passenger and cargo aircraft, India will need more than 2,000 aircraft in the next 15 years," he said.
He added that the country today is working with a new mindset and a new work-culture.