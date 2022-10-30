PM lays foundation of facility to make C-295 aircraft in Guj

“Transport aircraft manufactured here will not only give strength to the armed forces but it will help in developing a new ecosystem of aircraft manufacturing. Vadodara which is famous as a cultural and education centre will develop a new identity as an aviation sector hub. More than 100 MSMEs are also associated with the project. The promise of ‘Make in India, Make for the Globe’ will gain new push from this land as the project will be able to take orders for export to other countries in the future," PM Modi added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}