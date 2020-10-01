PMI manufacturing expands to highest level in eight-and-half years in September

India’s manufacturing output expanded to its highest level in over eight-and-a-half years in September supported by accelerated increases in new orders and production, signalling faster turnaround in industrial activity following the gradual easing of lockdown curbs starting June, according to a private survey.

According to data analytics firm IHS Markit, India's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing rose to 56.8 in September from 52 in August, the highest mark since January 2012. A figure above 50 indicates expansion, while a sub-50 print signals contraction.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said that factories went moving full steam ahead for production in September amid loosened covid-19 restrictions, supported by a surge in new work. "Exports also bounced back, following six successive months of contraction, while inputs were purchased at a sharper rate and business confidence strengthened," she added.

Lima said one area that lagged, however, was employment. “Some companies reported difficulties in hiring workers, while others suggested that staff numbers were kept to a minimum amid efforts to observe social distancing guidelines. When we look at the PMI average for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21, the result is in stark contrast to that seen in the first quarter: a rise from 35.1 to 51.6. While uncertainty about the covid-19 pandemic remains, producers can at least for now enjoy the recovery," she said.

India’s economy contracted at a record 23.9% in the June quarter of FY21, underlining the extent of economic damage inflicted by the pandemic. Most economists now expect Asia’s third largest economy to contract in double digits in FY21.

IHS Markit said manufacturers stepped up purchasing activity in September in line with greater production needs. “Furthermore, the increase in input buying was the strongest in over eight-and-a-half years. On the price front, there was a softer and historically weak rise in input costs. Firms reported higher prices paid for a few materials such as aluminium and steel. Output charges, meanwhile, broadly stabilized following five successive months of reduction," it added.

