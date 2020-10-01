PMI manufacturing expands to highest level in eight-and-half years in September

Lima said one area that lagged, however, was employment. “Some companies reported difficulties in hiring workers, while others suggested that staff numbers were kept to a minimum amid efforts to observe social distancing guidelines. When we look at the PMI average for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21, the result is in stark contrast to that seen in the first quarter: a rise from 35.1 to 51.6. While uncertainty about the covid-19 pandemic remains, producers can at least for now enjoy the recovery," she said.