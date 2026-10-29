Precision engineering firms turn to private equity to fund next phase of growth

Priyamvada CNehal Chaliawala
4 min read29 Oct 2026, 10:50 AM IST
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Private equity-led consolidation could create multiple precision manufacturing platforms over the next 12-24 months, with some businesses potentially tapping public markets.
Summary
Private equity funds including Blackstone, EQT and ChrysCapital are evaluating precision engineering and manufacturing businesses with the aim of consolidating such businesses.

India’s family-owned precision engineering and manufacturing businesses are increasingly seeking to institutionalize operations and sign up private equity or strategic partners to scale up to the next level of growth, according to bankers and industry executives. They include Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd, CTC Group, Balaji Precision Components Pvt Ltd, Gemsons Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd and Rabwin Industries Pvt Ltd.

CTC Group, started by Ramesh Kumar Agarwalla and Gokul Kumar Agarwalla in 1983, has mandated Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd as an adviser to sell a minority stake and raise about $50 million to fund its growth plans, at least two people said. Hical, based in Bengaluru and founded by Shashikiran Mullur in 1988, is looking to raise a similar amount for a minority stake sale, they added.

Balaji and Coimbatore-based Rabwin are in talks for a majority stake sale and have roped in EY as an adviser to help find buyers. Both businesses are seeking a valuation of 2,500 crore-3,000 crore, two other people said. Balaji was founded by Vikash Kumar in 2002, according to Tracxn.

While Balaji’s deal has undergone several on-off cycles, private equity funds including Blackstone, EQT and ChrysCapital have evaluated Rabwin as part of a platform play strategy to consolidate such businesses.

EQT and Avendus declined to comment on specific deals, while Mint’s emails sent to the others did not elicit a response till the time of publishing.

Gemsons’ promoters are looking to sell a controlling stake in a deal that may value the company at about 1,000-1,200 crore, Mint reported earlier this month. Initial feelers have been sent to private equity firms including EQT, Carlyle, Blackstone and ChrysCapital, according to people familiar with the matter.

Also Read | Lunate sees India as standout emerging market, but stresses valuation discipline

Automotive components

The trend began with deals in precision engineering and metal processing within the automotive components sector, where several Indian companies have built deep capabilities and established global market leadership, explained Ashish Gulati, partner and head of corporate finance at KPMG India. Over the years, PE-led consolidation of some of these businesses facing succession challenges has magnified this trend.

“Global bulge-bracket investors like Blackstone, Bain Capital, Carlyle, Warburg Pincus have taken the lead in consolidating multiple such businesses to form ‘platforms.’ Sona Comstar, the then Blackstone-owned platform, went for an IPO in 2021 while several others are lining up to do IPOs in the next 12 months,” Gulati said.

Many of these companies serve customers across the US and Europe, leveraging India’s competitive advantages in iron and steel manufacturing and metal processing, including forging, casting and machining, supported by lower labour costs.

The sector has delivered strong earnings growth since covid and offers a long growth runway, particularly as comparable businesses in the US and Europe shut down or scaled back operations.

“The need for diversification away from China to secure supply chains for global companies can’t be overstated. Some of these companies such as Happy Forgings Ltd, Belrise Industries Ltd and Sansera Engineering Ltd have gone public and have created wealth both for promoters as well as investors/public shareholders,” Gulati said.

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Aerospace, defence

Non-automotive precision engineering businesses catering to oil and gas, power equipment, aerospace and defence, data centres and general engineering are now increasingly gaining investor attention and emerging as the next big opportunity in the space.

“It has a high entry barrier as qualification with customers could take many years. Once qualified, the customers tend to be sticky,” said Koushik Bhattacharyya, managing director and head of industrials investment banking at Avendus Capital. “Currently, within precision manufacturing, companies with good scale and RoCE are highly sought after by PE funds.”

He added that private equity interest in precision manufacturing is strong, given its proxy to multiple high-growth end markets, including aerospace, defence and other advanced manufacturing segments. Some businesses are more profitable, capital efficient and growing faster than their automotive peers, though off a smaller base, according to Gulati.

“Companies such as Azad Engineering Ltd, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd and Data Patterns (India) Ltd have set the benchmarks in terms of valuations, but multiple PE-led platforms are likely to be created in the next 12 to 24 months,” he said. “Most of these transactions are likely to be consolidated by PE platforms while strategics are focused on organic growth to fulfill customer demands and may tap public markets to raise money."

Also Read | Multiples gears up for a billion-dollar fundraise next year

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

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