Electric price war erupts as Tata, M&M fight for SUV edge

“Because we have the lion’s share of the market, we are also expanding the market. There may be an impact on margins, but we aren’t taking a hit because we are passing on the benefits of localization, incentives under the PLI scheme, and our efforts on smart engineering, which has enabled us to achieve a rationalization in our costs", Vivek Srivatsa, head of marketing and sales, Tata Motors. “We took a price increase in the second half of last year in response to the cost increases we were seeing and the burden we anticipated going ahead. Now, we wanted to revisit our costs with a comprehensive view because we have not only a wide range within the Nexon EV model line but also models such as the Tiago EV, which sit below the Nexon EV, so we wanted to achieve the correct relative positioning."