Prices of raw materials, oil to pinch automakers’ margins

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) may also have to contend with elevated freight rates because of the spike in global crude oil price, as demand for entry-level two-wheelers and four-wheelers may be hit further following a spike in retail fuel prices. According to Elara Capital, freight rates have gone up by 23% along the Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi route since last August. Higher diesel prices may hurt profitability for commercial fleet operators, which in turn would affect demand for commercial vehicles, which have seen a healthy rebound across segments.