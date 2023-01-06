Pricey  Apple  iPhones gain market share in cost-conscious India

“Apple’s average selling price (ASP) of devices in India is $1,000, or around ₹75,000-80,000. Out of this, the company has a margin of around ₹20,000-25,000 per device. In comparison, Xiaomi, India’s top smartphone brand by shipment volume, has an average selling price of around ₹17,000, out of which its margin per device is around ₹2,000. Samsung operates across a larger segment of prices; so, its margin is slightly higher than Xiaomi’s—but Apple still has a much larger per-device margin than any of the higher-selling brands. This would make it the second or third top-earning brand in the Indian smartphone market, by revenue, for CY22," a top industry expert said on the condition of anonymity.