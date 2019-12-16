NEW DELHI : Indian shoppers are likely to return to a brand and remain loyal if they find the product quality consistent, and it offers them value for money—traits that can be key for brands at a time when more choices and offers continue to influence consumer behaviour, according to the findings of a survey by consulting firm KPMG.

The report titled “The truth about customer loyalty" was released by KPMG on Monday. For its India-specific findings, KPMG surveyed 1,721 Indian consumers between the months of September and October, and the sample comprised Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X, Baby Boomers, and Silent Generation. In all, 18,520 consumers were surveyed globally.

Close to 75% consumers globally said their loyalty was driven by product quality compared to 81% in India. Globally 66% consumers said their loyalty was driven by value for money, while in India 74% of those surveyed gave weightage to value for money. Moreover, 73% Indians said that their loyalty was driven by customer service much higher than the global average of 57%.

However, Indians are still not very active when it comes to being part of loyalty programs, at least when compared to the global average. In India, around 54% of respondents are members of 1-5 loyalty programs, slightly lower than the global average of 56%. Around 15% are members of 6-10 loyalty programs while the global average is 18%.

KPMG’s India-specific findings throw interesting insights on what creates stickiness among shoppers here.

Indian shoppers tend to display most stickiness or loyalty to brands in the apparel and footwear category, followed by food, beverages, and grocery, and cosmetics and personal care brands. They tend to display the least loyalty for sporting goods, and liquor brands. When it comes to displaying loyalty to retailers, Indian shoppers value customer service, and value for money, apart from shopping experience and pricing of products on display. “For Indians, in the apparel, footwear and food, beverage, and grocery segments, it is observed that consumers are loyal to at least one retailer (physical store or website)," KPMG’s report said.