Robust production volumes by steelmakers offers a glimpse into Q1FY24 results

Robust production volumes by steelmakers offers a glimpse into Q1FY24 results3 min read 07 Jul 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Ahead of the June quarter results, analysts and brokerage houses could catch a glimpse of the companies' overall margins and net profits based upon the production volumes reported by the steel majors at this stage.
Steelmakers have reported a robust production volumes of crude steel during the first quarter of current fiscal, underlining the growth in terms of output on a year-on-year basis. Leading steel majors including Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, and JSW Ispat have announced their steel output figures in Q1FY24 - all reporting higher volumes so far. Ahead of the June quarter results, analysts and brokerage houses could catch a glimpse of the companies' overall margins and net profits based upon the production volumes reported by the steel majors at this stage.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×