Robust production volumes by steelmakers offers a glimpse into Q1FY24 results

Steelmakers have reported a robust production volumes of crude steel during the first quarter of current fiscal, underlining the growth in terms of output on a year-on-year basis. Leading steel majors including Tata Steel , SAIL, JSW Steel , and JSW Ispat have announced their steel output figures in Q1FY24 - all reporting higher volumes so far. Ahead of the June quarter results, analysts and brokerage houses could catch a glimpse of the companies' overall margins and net profits based upon the production volumes reported by the steel majors at this stage.

State-owned steel producer Steel Authority of India (SAIL) reported an eight per cent year-on-year growth in its crude steel production at 4.667 million tonnes (MT) during the first quarter of fiscal 2023-24.

"SAIL clocks best ever Q1 in production and sales. The figures represent a remarkable growth," the steel maker said in a statement. The company attained its highest-ever sales performance in the first quarter by achieving a sales volume of 3.9 MT, posting a year-on-year rise of 24 per cent. SAIL is among the top three steel producing companies in India having an annual capacity of around 20 MT.

In addition, Tata Steel on July 6 said that its India crude steel production stood at 5.01 million tons (provisionally), with a growth of 2 percent year-on-year (YoY) primarily driven by the ramp-up at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company also added that the production was lower QoQ on planned maintenance shutdowns.

Deliveries at 4.8 million tonnes were higher by 18 percent on a YoY basis, driven by a rise in domestic deliveries, while exports moderated on YoY basis to 0.25 million tonnes. Moreover, branded products and retail segment deliveries increased by 37 percent YoY. "This was driven by best ever 1Q sales of well-established brands - Tata Tiscon and Tata Steelium," it said.

JSW Steel - another steel major, posted an 11 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated steel production at 6.43 MT during the first quarter of the financial year. It had produced 5.77 million tonnes (MT) steel during the April-June period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, JSW Steel said in a statement.

JSW Ispat also reported its production volume, which stood at 1.84 lakh tonnes with a growth of 74 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter. The volume also rose one per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

India emerged as the world’s second largest steel producer in the world with the total crude steel production at 126.25 MT in FY23, compared to 118.2 MT in FY22. According to ministry of steel, India stood as a net exporter of steel witnessing an export of 6.72 MT of finished steel against the import of 6.02 MT in 2022-23. According to World Steel Association, China is the largest steel consumer in the world.

India's steel demand in FY24

The Indian Steel Association (ISA) estimates that domestic steel demand in the FY24 will grow by 7.5 per cent to reach 128.85 MT from 119.86 MT in FY23. In FY25 it expects demand to increase by a further 6.3 per cent to reach 136.97 MT.

“The steel sector has benefited from strong economic growth as the correlation between growth in steel demand and GDP growth is quite strong, especially if the economy grows by around 6 per cent or more with the multiplier being more than one in such scenarios," according to a note by the ISA.

“Driven by a strong momentum in Infrastructure spending and sustained growth in urban consumption, steel demand in India will continue to expand by 8-9 MT each year in the next two financial years, resulting in an expected growth of 7.5 per cent in 2023-24 and 6.3 per cent in 2024-25," it added.

