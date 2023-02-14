Quick commerce takes the fast lane
Addicted to laziness
Addicted to laziness. That’s how Vidhi Maheshwari describes herself. It’s easy to see why. Recently, the digital media professional from New Delhi hosted a party at home and used Blinkit (Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd) thrice that evening merely to stock up on snacks and beverages. Even for string lights, which she would earlier buy from the local market or via Amazon, the 37-year-old turned to the Zomato-owned quick delivery platform.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×